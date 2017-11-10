Denis Villeneuve rules himself out of Bond 25

Director Denis Villeneuve has ruled himself out of the running to helm the 25th James Bond movie.

The director behind ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Arrival’ was said to be on Eon Productions’ shortlist to take over the reigns from Sam Mendes, who’s helmed the last two Bond films.

But speaking to The Playlist, he affirmed that while he’s spoken to Eon about the movie, the planned remake of ‘Dune’ will be his next project.

Asked about the Bond gig, he said: “The thing is I don’t now about that, but listen. Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact and the thing is that I’m busy right now doing Dune.

“But, I will say to have the privilege to work with him it would be a dream. I would love to work with Daniel and a Bond movie for me would be a treat. It’s a matter of timing, I guess.”

He’s called the new take on Frank Herbert’s sci fi novel ‘the project of my life’.

So with Villeneuve most likely out of the running, it could be that the job falls to one of two other favourites – Yann Demange or David Mackenzie.

Demange is the French-born British director behind zombie series ‘Dead Set’ and the superb ‘Top Boy’, as well as the celebrated thriller ’71’.

Mackenzie, meanwhile, has made films including crime drama ‘Starred Up’ and the Oscar-nominated ‘Hell Or High Water’.

His next movie is ‘Outlaw King’ for Netflix, which he’s written and directed, and stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce.

‘Bond 25’ is due for release in November 2019, so the announcement of who will be behind the camera should be imminent.

