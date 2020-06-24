Democrats To Scale Back Convention With Smaller Milwaukee Venue And Virtual Events

Click here to read the full article.

The Democratic National Convention will still take place in Milwaukee over four nights in August, but in a smaller venue and much of the programming coming virtually from around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Joe Biden will accept the nomination for president from The Wisconsin Center, rather than the larger Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while state delegations are being told to not to plan to travel to the city. That raises the prospect that delegates will cast their votes remotely, although details are still being worked out.

As it stands now, the Aug. 17-20 convention will look different than the Republican National Convention scheduled a week later. The Republican National Committee recently moved part of the event to Jacksonville, FL so that they could be assured that the state or city would not try to prevent crowds from gathering to see President Donald Trump accept the party’s nomination.

“The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager. “This will be a convention for all Americans who wish to join our mission to win the battle for the soul of this nation and build a fairer, more united country for us all.”

The event also will likely be heavy in a degree of showmanship, as it has been in recent cycles. Ricky Kirschner is returning as executive producer.

