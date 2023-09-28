Democrats Hilariously Roast Republicans During Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden isn’t working out so great for Republicans this week, but it could boost the comedy careers of two Democrats.

During a hearing Thursday in Washington, two expert witnesses called by Republicans said there wasn’t currently enough evidence to impeach Biden, who is accused of corruption related to his vice presidency years ago.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) made things more uncomfortable for their GOP counterparts with some merciless mockery, noting that the inquiry is essentially an act of revenge for Donald Trump’s impeachments during his own presidency.

“As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one,” began Moskowitz, who previously oversaw the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

He then noted that the GOP’s first witness said evidence was lacking even after eight months of investigation.

“Boy, that is awkward,” Moskowitz snarked.

Moskowitz: As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one pic.twitter.com/kKXNli3ByB — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

He also presented graphics with quotes from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) and other Republicans who acknowledged a dearth of evidence.

One image showed a quote from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) conceding that Republicans are “not interested” in whether the accusations against Biden are accurate.

omg these graphics Moskowitz put together have me in stitches pic.twitter.com/RoZrHIuHCL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023

Moskowitz didn’t stop there with the visual aids. Using a whiteboard, he counted the number of times Biden has been impeached or indicted in comparison with Trump, who currently faces 91 criminal charges across four cases.

Spoiler alert: Trump beat Biden handily.

Another excellent use of a chart highlighting that Trump has 50% of the impeachments and 100% of the Presidential indictments pic.twitter.com/baQBXSzMcR — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

Though Moskowitz and his prop comedy earned some laughs, Crockett may have stolen the show with her routine, noting how often Republicans mentioned the word “if” and the name of the president’s son Hunter Biden.

“If they had continued to say ‘if’ and ‘Hunter,’ and we were playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now,” she said, arguing that Republicans had yet to focus on Joe Biden himself and what he had supposedly done to warrant impeachment.

“What is the crime?” Crockett recalled wondering. “I can’t seem to find the crime, and no one has testified what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”

To demonstrate Republicans’ hypocrisy on crime, she presented a photo that appeared to show FBI evidence obtained from Trump’s Florida resort.

“When we start talking about things that look like evidence, they want to act like they’re blind. They don’t know what this is,” she said, before referring to government documents allegedly stored next to a toilet at Trump’s club.

“These are our national secrets ― looks like in the shitter to me!”

You can see Crockett deliver her remarks below.

BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS the Biden Impeachment Inquiry & Donald Trump!



This is an absolute must-watch & share.



Follow @JasmineForUS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LXiZ9TvU7z — Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) September 28, 2023

