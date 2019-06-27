Sarah Silverman, Meghan McCain and other celebrities react to Democratic debate

Julián Castro, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren were among those taking part in Wednesday's debate. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

And they’re off! Wednesday marked the first of two Democratic debates airing this week, giving voters a chance to learn more about 10 of the candidates vying for their party’s nomination. (NBC and MSNBC will air another debate featuring the remaining candidates Thursday night.)

On Twitter, Donald Trump proclaimed the entire affair “BORING!” while Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez shared her thoughts on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

They weren’t the only high-profile figures tuning in as Sen. Elizabeth Warren faced off against the likes of Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker.

Sarah Silverman was among the celebrities live-tweeting the televised debate, sharing several quotes that struck a chord and voicing support for Warren. Her dad, meanwhile, had a soft spot for “Miss Hawaii,” a.k.a. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Warren Warren all day Warren #DemocraticDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 27, 2019

Warren has a comprehensive righteousAF thought-out plan for everything. She’s so badass. But mostly I like her because she purty IM SORRY #DemocraticDebate — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 27, 2019

Warren also had a fan in Rosie O’Donnell.

Former HUD secretary Julián Castro also appeared to have won over some stars, while West Wing and Get Out star Bradley Whitford made a crack noting the sexist feedback women candidates typically face.

I don’t like what the men are wearing. Or what they’ve done with their hair. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) June 27, 2019

I screamed when he called MOMS DEMAND out!! https://t.co/YaGATzPtw2 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 27, 2019

Every single person on this panel sounds more like a President than the sitting President. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 27, 2019

.@JulianCastro’s having a break out night. He mentioned #ERANow & ending section 1325.



.@CoryBooker has x-factor presence. Powerful. Incredibly special. Commanding the stage and the room.



.@ewarren makes it all look so effortless. Fluid. Brilliant. She is flawless. #Demdebate — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 27, 2019

Who do you think did the best job tonight? #DemDebate — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 27, 2019

It wasn’t just liberal celebrities tuning in. Conservative actor Dean Cain mocked Booker’s Spanish-speaking skills, while Scott Baio shared a pro-Trump meme. Meghan McCain seemed intrigued by Gabbard — despite accusing her of fundraising “off of my name” — and pushed for the chance to moderate a debate on The View.

You guys... let the ladies of @TheView moderate one of these things. I ASSURE YOU we would get the answers Americans are really looking to hear without innocuous spin. CC @WhoopiGoldberg @JoyVBehar @sunny @HuntsmanAbby — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 27, 2019

Tulsi and I literally couldn't disagree on more (and she fundraised off of my name for calling her out on her relationship with Assad) BUT so far she's coming across the most composed and authentic. #DemocraticDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 27, 2019

I speak Spanish... and at first I thought he was speaking French! 🤣 https://t.co/oeAFQ1Nsbr — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) June 27, 2019

Finally, comedian Billy Eichner, meanwhile, sent a pre-debate message to his fellow Dems in the spirit of solidarity.

Dems/liberals/progressives/snowflakes - we all have our favorites & criticism is healthy & necessary. But as debates begin let’s remember we need each other more than ever. NOTHING will make Trump happier than to watch us tear our own side apart. So let’s not. And let’s WIN. 🇺🇸 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 26, 2019

