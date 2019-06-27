    Sarah Silverman, Meghan McCain and other celebrities react to Democratic debate

    Julián Castro, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren were among those taking part in Wednesday's debate. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

    And they’re off! Wednesday marked the first of two Democratic debates airing this week, giving voters a chance to learn more about 10 of the candidates vying for their party’s nomination. (NBC and MSNBC will air another debate featuring the remaining candidates Thursday night.)

    On Twitter, Donald Trump proclaimed the entire affair “BORING!” while Rep. Alexandrio Ocasio-Cortez shared her thoughts on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    They weren’t the only high-profile figures tuning in as Sen. Elizabeth Warren faced off against the likes of Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker.

    Sarah Silverman was among the celebrities live-tweeting the televised debate, sharing several quotes that struck a chord and voicing support for Warren. Her dad, meanwhile, had a soft spot for “Miss Hawaii,” a.k.a. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

    Warren also had a fan in Rosie O’Donnell.

    Former HUD secretary Julián Castro also appeared to have won over some stars, while West Wing and Get Out star Bradley Whitford made a crack noting the sexist feedback women candidates typically face.

    It wasn’t just liberal celebrities tuning in. Conservative actor Dean Cain mocked Booker’s Spanish-speaking skills, while Scott Baio shared a pro-Trump meme. Meghan McCain seemed intrigued by Gabbard — despite accusing her of fundraising “off of my name” — and pushed for the chance to moderate a debate on The View.

    Finally, comedian Billy Eichner, meanwhile, sent a pre-debate message to his fellow Dems in the spirit of solidarity.

