Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis's birthday with gratitude for 'our blended families'

(L-R) Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Scout Willis, together in 2015. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are divorced but their family traditions are intact, including birthdays. On Friday, the Ghost actress shared a photo of her ex-husband and their three children to celebrate his 66th birthday.

"Happy birthday, BW!" Moore, 58, wrote in a caption. "You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families." In the photo, the former couple and their three daughters Rumer, 32, Tallulah, 27, and Scout, 29, pose with enthusiasm while standing on a fallen tree in the wilderness.

The famous actors split in 2000 but did their hardest to raise their children with unity, even as Willis married actress Emma Heming, 42, nine years later and welcomed daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Now, Moore and Heming are the closest of friends. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore recently wrote on Instagram of their relationship. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman…"

In her birthday tribute, Heming wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life. This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since—it’s exhausting. He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day."

Last year, the two families briefly moved into Moore's Sun Valley, Idaho home to ride out quarantine with "family paint night" and matching pajamas. The ability to make those memories took work, but as Moore wrote in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

