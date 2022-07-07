Demi Moore Models New 'Playful' Andie Swimwear Collection: 'Women Don't Want to Look Matronly'

Demi Moore with andie swim

courtesy andie

Demi Moore has spent a lot of time on-screen — and off — in a bikini. In fact, the film and fashion icon estimates she owns between "400 and 500 swimsuits," including a number of vintage designs which inspired her new capsule collection for inclusive swimwear brand, Andie.

The debut drop of the Demi Moore x Andie line launches today — featuring 10 brand new swim styles which include plunging one-pieces, classic bikinis, high-waisted two-pieces and swim skirts and range in price from $75 to $155 — and marks a close design partnership between the actress and Andie's Vice President of Brand and Design, Michelle Copelman.

"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," Moore, 59, tells PEOPLE. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

RELATED: Demi Moore Shows Off Her Physique in Sexy Bikini Selfies: 'Another Day in Paradise'

Copelman tells PEOPLE working with Moore on her first-ever apparel collection was "exciting" and a "learning experience for both of us."

"Demi graciously not only opened up her closet, but also her home," Copleman tells PEOPLE. "And in the end, this collection is everything that we were trying to accomplish. The fabrics are a little bit elevated. Some of the swimsuits are lined in the power mesh that's meant to sort of hold a woman in a little bit more and make her feel secure. There is a feminine, sweet, flirty whimsical vibe that carries through throughout the entire collection."

Demi Moore with andie swim

courtesy andie

Moore tells PEOPLE that while designing this line (available in size 0 to 26) she was drawn to vintage swimsuits that felt more like style statements than basic bikinis.

"I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamor of, in my perception, of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them and how you can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin," she shares. "The workmanship that went into the vintage suits is extraordinary. And some of them, you can't actually believe are swimwear. So the idea is: How do we make a woman wear something that feels good and playful and sexy that is also creating security and confidence and still has style? That was our goal."

Story continues

RELATED: Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign

Moore and the Andie team traveled to the French Riviera for the collection's campaign photo shoot, captured by L.A.-based film photographer Drew Escriva in and around Marseilles.

"I probably fit into the category that has not been the most confident about my body. And I think that part of even doing a [swimwear] shoot, no matter what, it is extremely vulnerable," she tells PEOPLE. "I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia. ... I really do hope it makes women feel confident."

Demi Moore with andie swim

courtesy andie

The Demi Moore x Andie capsule comes one year after Moore and her three daughters with ex Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, 28, Scout Willis, 30, and Rumer Willis, 33, partnered with the brand on its swimwear TOGETHER campaign. At the time, Moore said it was "important" for her to share the empowering moment with her daughters.

Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign

Cass Bird

And of course she tapped them for advice when designing this new line.

"They're such inspirations and bring me a different perspective than just my own. Particularly with the bikini bottoms," she said. "I tend to have a preference for a much more '70s cut — I like to wear my bottoms very more low cut, and all of my daughters much prefer a very high cut, '90s. And I wanted to make sure that just because that isn't my preference, that I didn't exclude that. We tried to create a bottom that could be worn both ways."

Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign

Cass Bird

The movie star says her girls are also always "dipping in and out" of her closet, sharing her love for vintage.

"I saw my youngest daughter [Tallulah] wearing this vintage Japanese kind of silk robe out, of course, doing it as street wear," Moore shares. "And I looked at it and I said, 'Is that from my storage?' And she said, 'Yes, I liberated it. I liberated it from your storage.' "

But she's happy to share: "At the end it's going to all go to them anyway, so why not let them dip in? And usually what is more of a joy for me is the fact that amongst the thousands of pieces of vintage clothing I have, that I could spot that [robe] probably not having seen it in who knows how long and remember it. That's what's crazy. I know that piece and love seeing it again."