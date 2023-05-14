Demi Moore poses with newborn granddaughter in Mother's Day post: 'Circle of life'

Demi Moore is marking Mother's Day as a grandmother for the first time. (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

After telling Instagram followers last year that she was "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Demi Moore is marking her first Mother's Day as a grandmother.

On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of family photos honoring motherhood. The first sees the Indecent Proposal star, 60, wearing a bikini and smiling as she holds her first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, born on April 18 to Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis's oldest daughter, Rumer Willis.

Judging from the second black and white photo shared by Moore, the actress was on hand for Louetta's birth. The Ghost star can be seen embracing Rumer, 34, during labor. The final shot, meanwhile, shows a naked Moore — who famously bared all while pregnant with daughter Scout for a 1991 Vanity Fair cover — posing for photographer Annie Leibovitz during her own pregnancy with Rumer.

"Circle of life," Moore captioned her post. "Happy Mother's Day!"

In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Moore got candid about her experience with motherhood, sharing how her substance abuse caused a rift with her three grown daughters, though she is now sober and has reconciled with them. She also revealed for the first time that she suffered a miscarriage during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, losing a baby girl they'd planned to name Chaplin Ray about six months into the pregnancy. The former couple tried to conceive again via fertility treatments, but were unsuccessful.

Following last year's announcement that Rumer Willis and her partner, Derek Thomas, were expecting, Moore told her daughter, "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"