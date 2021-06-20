Demi Moore pays tribute to ex Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'We are so lucky to have you'

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (in 1996) share three daughters. (Photo: Reuters)

Father of five Bruce Willis is getting some love this Father's Day from the many women in his life — including ex-wife Demi Moore. The actors were married in 1987, and had three daughters before separating in 1998. Willis, 66, went on to marry model and Coco Baba founder Emma Heming in 2009, with whom he has two more daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

On Sunday, the Ghost actress, 58, posted a Father's Day tribute to Willis, sharing an old photo of her ex with daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah as young girls. A second shot captures the blended Willis-Moore brood as they quarantined together during the pandemic.

"Happy Father's Day to this #GirlDad," Moore wrote. "We are so lucky to have you."

Willis's wife, Emma Heming Willis, agreed, commenting, "We really are." She posted her own tribute to the Die Hard star, captured underneath daughters Evelyn, Mabel and Rumer.

"Bruce’s response when asked if he’d like to have a son?… 'I’d have 5 more girls right now,'" she revealed. "Happy Father’s Day to this proud #GirlDad."

Father's Day isn't the only special occasion the family has been marking. According to Heming-Willis's Instagram, Moore joined them for her 42nd birthday celebrations on June 18.

Moore isn't the only star giving an ex a shoutout on Father's Day. Kim Kardashian and Kristen Cavallari also recognized their respective exes this year.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: