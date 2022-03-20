Demi Moore pays tribute to ex-husband Bruce Willis on his birthday: 'Thankful for our blended family'

Demi Moore celebrated Bruce Willis's 67th birthday on March 19. (Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

It's been more than 20 years since they split, but Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are still "family."

On Saturday, the Indecent Proposal actress, 59, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her ex-husband, who turned 67 on March 19. Moore married the Die Hard star in 1987, and had three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — with him before separating in 1998; the couple finalized their divorce in 2000.

Moore's post included a relatively recent shot of her and Willis smiling for the camera in a kitchen. She added the caption, "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family."

Moore's post prompted heart emojis in the comments from Willis's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 43. Wed to the Pulp Fiction star since 2009, the former model posted her own tribute to Willis, writing, "I don't just love him, I really, really like him." She also documented his birthday celebrations with their young daughters Mabel and Evelyn as well as the older offspring, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The ongoing Willis-Moore connection has included quarantining with their daughters during the early days of the pandemic and celebrating Mother's Day 2020 together as a family. Moore also honored Heming Willis in an Instagram post last March.

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore wrote in recognition of International Women's Day. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman …"

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore recently wrote on Instagram of their relationship. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman…"

Judging by her Super Bowl ad this year, Moore also appears to be on good terms with third husband Ashton Kutcher — or, at least, his current wife, Mila Kunis. Kunis and Moore poked fun at their shared romantic connection in AT&T's "A Lot in Common" spot.