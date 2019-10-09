Demi Lovato's Friend Dies After Battle With Addiction, Singer Pays Tribute

Demi Lovato is mourning the loss of a friend who died following a battle with addiction.

The "Sober" singer shared the sad news to fans by posting a tribute on Wednesday.

R.I.P.

Sharing two separate posts, Demi stated she was "devastated" and told fans to "please hold your loved ones tight."

She continued, "Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it."

Tagging her friend, whose name is Thomas, she also posted another photo revealing he lost his battle with addiction.

"Addiction is NO joke.." she wrote. "Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease."

Demi added, "I'm crushed and will always miss you."

She ended her tribute by encouraging those who need help to seek it.

Demi's Struggles:

Demi has struggled with her own addiction issues in the past.

Most recently in 2018, when she landed in the hospital following a near-fatal overdose in her Hollywood Hills home.

As The Blast first reported, Lovato was uncooperative with police and would not tell responders what drugs she took when she was questioned about her overdose.

About two weeks later, she entered rehab where she stayed for three months.

One-Year Sober:

