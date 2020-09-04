How Demi Lovato's Fiancé Max Ehrich Is Helping Rethink Her Approach To Body Image

The best love brings out the best version of you.

Demi Lovato has had a long few years, but everything brought her to this moment. The singer, who got engaged to actor Max Ehrich earlier this year, isn't one to shy away from talking about the ups and downs she's experienced— and how she's always working towards being the best version of herself.

Thankfully, her future husband is all about encouraging and loving her right where she's at. On Thursday, Sept. 3 the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a text conversation she had with Max, showing how he's helping her to realign her thoughts and beliefs about herself.

After sharing a silly photo with her man, she joked about "ignoring her double chin" but Max remarked that he "loves every part" of her. Demi replied to the sweet text, "Wait don't ignore it!!! Appreciate it!!"

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Romance Rewind

The singer then shared her own note about what the text meant to her. "Don't mind me," she wrote in the caption. "Just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiancé."

Demi recently penned an essay for Vogue about her "year of growth" and how she's learning to love herself and others better. "I want to continue to strive to be a better person," Demi shared. "I want to inspire people in many different ways to do the same. Above all, I want to leave the world a better place than when I got here. There are a lot of things that need to be done before that, but together I believe we can make it happen. You just need to be a little bit hopeful."

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich More

Demi has remained committed to battling her mental health and body image issues, and has been very vocal about the hard but rewarding path she is on. Earlier this year, she sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe and told him all about finding happiness and ultimately love.

"My success is not... [It doesn't] measure my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team. I think about people that—connections, soul connections. Meaningful relationships, exactly," she shared. "And I don't know what that looks like. I don't even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point, I would love to do that this decade. And if it doesn't happen this decade, maybe the next, I don't know. We'll see."