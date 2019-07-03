Demi Lovato Thirsts After The Bachelorette's Mike as He's Sent Home and Fans Totally Ship Them

Hannah Brown said goodbye to Mike Johnson on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean that the San Antonio, Texas portfolio manager doesn’t have any other potential suitors.

Demi Lovato has been a huge Mike fan since the beginning of this season, and now that he’s officially off the market, fans of both the show and the singer would love to see them get together.

“Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo,” Lovato, 26, can be heard saying in one of her Instagram Stories from Monday night, as she watched the episode and gave her commentary. She even wrote “Mike I accept your rose” in one of her Stories.

On Monday, Johnson sent out a tweet that had many fans gushing — and thinking of Lovato.

“Jus saying, my future wife though,” he wrote. “girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding”

Fans were quick to point out that Johnson need not look very far.

“DEMI LOVATO WANTS YOU. YOU ARE BLESSED. GRAB THE F— OPPORTUNITY BC EVERY QUEEN NEEDS HER KING,” one fan responded to Johnson’s query.

“SIR……demi lovato said hey,” another wrote, along with a screengrab of the “Heart Attack” singer’s Story.

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@themikejohnson3) July 2, 2019

Another fan wrote in response to Johnson’s tweet, “her instagram name is @ddlovato, you should really check her out. she’s also a grammy nominated multi platinum singer/songwriter. she’s already willing to accept your rose. we’ll be waiting for your response.”

Still another added, “hello sir not to be annoying or anything but i think you got yourself that type of wife already, her name is demi lovato, she’s into crime shows, she likes to cuddle with her dogs she’s also homeschooled but yeah.”

A Lovato fan account on Instagram screengrabbed Johnson’s tweet, bringing it to the pop star’s attention — and she eagerly responded.

“I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO,” she commented on the post.

