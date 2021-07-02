Demi Lovato thanked Lizzo for correcting paparazzo who misgendered them: 'Queen I love you'

Demi Lovato now goes by they/them pronouns. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Lizzo corrected a photographer who used female pronouns to refer to Demi Lovato.

"Their team. Demi goes by they," Lizzo said.

Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in May this year, and uses they/them pronouns.

Demi Lovato thanked "queen" Lizzo for correcting a paparazzo who misgendered them twice in a row. Lizzo explained to him that Lovato now goes by the pronouns they/them.

In a video posted by a Demi Lovato fan account, Lizzo was seen outside a venue signing autographs and taking photos with fans while a paparazzo filmed her and asked her questions.

The paparazzo asked Lizzo if she would perform with Lovato at the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans.

"Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?" the person asked. Lizzo quickly corrected the paparazzo: "They."

The paparazzo then asked if Lovato's team should contact Lizzo's team, but said "her team" instead of "their team." Lizzo again corrected the paparazzo, saying: "Their team. Demi goes by 'they.'"

-Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 1, 2021

The paparazzo then seemed to realize their mistake, and apologized. "Thank you for the correction, you got me," the paparazzo said.

Lovato shared the video to their Instagram story and thanked Lizzo, writing: "@lizzobeeating you f-----g queen I love you."

Lovato came out as non-binary on May 19 this year in an Instagram post. The singer wrote: "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Lovato had initially come out as bisexual to their parents in 2017 before coming out as pansexual in an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast in March this year.

Lovato is not the first major singer to come out as non-binary. In 2019, Sam Smith came out as non-binary after what they called "a lifetime of being at war with my gender."

Meanwhile, "Juno" actor Elliot Page came out as transgender in December 2020 and uses the pronouns he/him or, like Lovato, they/them.

