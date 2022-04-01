Demi Lovato Supports Ukraine Refugees with 'Choose Love' Tattoo

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
In this article:
  Demi Lovato
    Demi Lovato
    American actress, singer-songwriter
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

ddlovato/Instagram; Rich Fury/Getty

Demi Lovato is showing support for Ukraine with a new tattoo.

The singer, 29, debuted their new arm ink, which reads "choose love" on Instagram.

Sharing the motivation behind the tattoo in the caption, Lovato wrote, "Choose Love - always. I'm inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine."

The musician encouraged their followers to "take action" and donate to the Choose Love foundation to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine. A donation also enters fans into a contest that gives them a chance to win time in the studio with Lovato.

Lovato ended by showing love to the tattoo artist Gusak, writing, "it was such an honor learning about your home country."

RELATED: Massachusetts Man Recounts How His Daughter and Her New Baby Fled Ukraine on Foot

The tattoo artist shared Lovato's tattoo on Instagram, thanking them "so much for all you are doing, really appreciate it"

Choose Love foundation also saluted Lovato, noting in an Instagram post of the tattoo that the "Confident" singer is helping raise money for Ukraine. The foundation noted that "all funds will be donated to our Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser," adding there's up to $50,000 match in funding."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after its forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

RELATED: Meet the Female-Only Carpool Keeping Ukrainian Women and Children Safe in Poland

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of the numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland to Help Refugees Escaping Ukraine: 'It Is Getting Worse'

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

