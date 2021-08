Politics The Guardian

Trump officials tried to convince him to take threat seriously and British experts ‘oddly pessimistic’ on defeating virus, says book ‘We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,’ one US official told the authors. Photograph: Alberto Pezzali/AP US officials thought their British counterparts “were out of their minds” in aiming for herd immunity as part of Boris Johnson’s initial policy on dealing with the coronavi