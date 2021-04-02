Demi Lovato Relives Her 2018 Near-Fatal Overdose in New 'Dancing with the Devil' Music Video

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  youtube  

Art imitates life in Demi Lovato's new music video for her single "Dancing with the Devil." 

In the video, which premiered Friday, the singer, 28, recreates the moments leading up to, during and after her 2018 near-fatal overdose. She can be seen partying at a bar then being transported on a gurney and lying unconscious in a hospital bed with three women — presumably meant to represent her mother Dianna De La Garza and two sisters Dallas and Madison — gathering around her. 

Throughout the scenes, Lovato stays true to the details from the real-life incident, from her hair to her makeup. She even wears a green jacket similar to the one she was wearing the night of her overdose. 

"I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil," Lovato sings in the track's chorus, referring directly to her overdose. 

The "Dancing with the Devil" music video is described as a "true story" co-directed by Lovato and OBB Media founder Michael D. Ratner, who also directed Lovato's YouTube Originals docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil

In the tell-all docu-series, Lovato opened up about the moment she relapsed in 2018, six-years into her sobriety. 

"I picked up a bottle of red wine [one] night, and it wasn't even 30 minutes before I called someone that had drugs on them," she said. "I'm surprised that I didn't OD that night. I ended up at a party and ran into my old drug dealer from six years before. That night I did drugs I had never done before."

Lovato then went on to reveal that she mixed meth, molly, weed, alcohol and oxycontin that night. "That alone should've killed me," she said.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Sings About Relapse, Nearly Fatal Overdose in Powerful Song 'Dancing with the Devil'

Then two weeks later, Lovato said she was introduced to heroin and crack cocaine. As she quickly became addicted, Lovato said she kept her problem "very hidden" from friends and family. 

But in July of that year, things came to a head. After celebrating a friend's birthday, Lovato said she was going to go to sleep around 5:30 a.m., but "the reality was that I called one of my dealers over."

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato "Couldn't See" Her Shoes or Tweeze Eyebrows After Overdose: "The Physical Implications Were Really Difficult"

 

The next morning, her personal assistant Jordan Jackson opened the door and found that "she was not waking up or responding."

"There was one point where she turned blue. Her whole body turned blue. I was like, 'She's dead for sure,'" Jackson said in the film. "It was the craziest thing I had ever seen."

In the series, Lovato's neurologist Dr. Shouri Lahiri revealed that her oxygen levels were "dangerously low and trending down" and that the first places to be affected in her body were the back of her brain and her vision. She also had dialysis to clean her blood. 

"I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I can't drive anymore. I have blind spots in my vision. When I pour a glass of water, I'll totally miss the cup because I can't see it anymore," Lovato said. "I've also had pneumonia because I asphyxiated and multiple organ failure."

"I'm really lucky to be alive," she added, revealing she had "5 to 10 minutes" left to live.

RELATED: From Nearly Dying to Healing from Sexual Assault: Everything Demi Lovato Shares in Her Docuseries

While she is now in a better place, Lovato admitted that she's not completely sober and still drinks and smokes weed in moderation. She insisted, though, that she's cut out hard drugs completely. 

"I've learned that shutting a door on things makes me want to open the door even more. I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say 'I'm never gonna do this again,'" she said. "Telling myself I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker." 

  Rich Fury/Getty Demi Lovato     

"Dancing with the Devil," which follows the likes of "Anyone" and "What Other People Say," is a part of Lovato's upcoming album Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over set to be released on Friday.  

With her new music and her story now out in the world, Lovato recently told PEOPLE that she's embracing her second chance.

"It feels like such a fresh start," she said. "I feel like I am the freest I've ever been. It feels great to live in my truth fearlessly."

"I feel proud, but I also know I'm not hanging my hat up yet," she added. "I have so much work to continue to do, and the work that I've done has been so exciting because it's opened up my doors to my spirituality, embracing my identity, coming into myself more and just exploring that."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Recommended Stories

  • Demi Lovato Recreates Her Nearly Fatal Overdose In 'Dancing With The Devil' Music Video

    Demi Lovato is recreating her nearly fatal overdose in her new music video for "Dancing with the Devil." In a sneak peek clip of the track's video, which was shared by "Good Morning America," Demi is captured screaming while being restrained in a hospital bed hooked up to oxygen. Her new music video is set to premiere April 1 at 11:45 PM ET.

  • Here's why people think Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus are dating

    They recently collaborated on a song titled 'Easy'

  • ‘Powerpuff Girls’ TV Pilot Casts Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo’s Son

    The CW has found its main antagonist for its “Powerpuff Girls” TV series. Nicholas Podany will play Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr., better known as the son of Mojo Jojo, the villainous chimpanzee that frequently battled the Powerpuff Girls. As a kid, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure JoJo was obsessed with the Powerpuff Girls despite his father’s grudge against them. As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle. For those not familiar with the comics, Mojo was Professor Utonium’s lab assistant and accidently helped to create the Powerpuff Girls. Podany is best known for playing Albus Potter in the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” He also appeared previously on The CW’s “Hart of Dixie.” Also Read: CW's 'Powerpuff Girls' Pilot Casts Donald Faison as Professor Utonium From Warner Bros. Television, the new version of the beloved Cartoon Network series, titled “Powerpuff,” follows heroines Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?” Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, Dove Cameron is Bubbles and Yana Perrault is Buttercup. Donald Faison will play Professor Utonium, the creator of the kid superhero team. Greg Berlanti executive produces for his Berlanti Productions with Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Heather Regnier writes and executive produces, as does Diablo Cody for Vita Vera Films. The animated “Powerpuff Girls” series premiered in 1998 and ran until 2005. It followed three main superheroines who were accidentally given superpowers when their father, Professor Utonium, accidentally added the ingredient Chemical X to the potion containing “sugar, spice and everything nice.” The result was the Powerpuff Girls, who, using their “ultra-super powers,” dedicated their lives to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” in the city of Townsville. Read original story ‘Powerpuff Girls’ TV Pilot Casts Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo’s Son At TheWrap

  • 8-Year-Old Boy Who Learned CPR from a John Cena Nickelodeon Show Uses It To Save Sister

    Jaxson Dempsey saved his younger sister Leila after she began choking on a chicken nugget

  • Sharon Stone Says She Paid Leonardo DiCaprio for The Quick and the Dead Out of Her Own Salary

    At the time, Sharon Stone said the studio didn't want to hire an "unknown" like Leonardo DiCaprio for the western film

  • James Corden Has Lost 20 Lbs. in 3 Months with WW: ‘Changed My Life’

    The late-night host decided to join the program to lose weight in January after saying that he was “fed up with the way I look”

  • HGTV's 2021 Smart Home Is Here! Find Out Where It's Located and Every Amazing Feature

    "It has this air of luxury, but it's not too pretentious," designer Tiffany Brooks says of the home's beachy location

  • ‘I Really Wanted To Be His Wife,’ Says Woman Who Blocked Former Fiancé From Contacting Her

    Mark Anthony and Marina met in Las Vegas in December 2019 and became engaged after a month of dating in person. They broke up in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions hit. Marina, who is from Russia, returned to Moscow. The couple sought Dr. Phil’s help to resolve their differences while living 5,000 miles apart. “The last time Dr. Phil told me the marriage wouldn’t work, and it didn’t matter to me. I was going to do it anyway,” says Mark Anthony. He says he and Marina had a “spiritual wedding” via video chat in May 2020, followed by a “spiritual divorce” less than a week later. Mark Anthony, who claims it was “the Devil” that caused their split, adamantly denies Marina’s claim that he was trying to get together with a friend of hers after they broke up. He says he has begged Marina to take him back, but Marina says she blocked him from contacting her. “I really wanted to be his wife, but now I’m not sure,” she says in the video above. Watch Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Will He Remarry His Russian Bride?” to hear what Dr. Phil says he believes is the best course of action this former couple can take. Check your local listing to find out where you can watch. WATCH: 'It's Time For You To Move On,' Says Robin McGraw To ‘Dr. Phil’ Guest TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Quavo Says He Never 'Physically Abused' Saweetie After Video of Elevator Fight Surfaces

    "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said in a statement to PEOPLE

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' fans flip out after two more old characters return to the show

    Two more beloved characters returned on Thursday's episode of "Grey's Anatomy."

  • Demi Lovato Drops 'Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over' Album f/ Ariana Grande, Saweetie

    Demi Lovato has dropped off her newest album 'Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over,' which features appearances from Ariana Grande and Saweetie.