Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

Andy Swift
1 min read
If Rob Lowe and his sons can investigate the paranormal (R.I.P., The Lowe Files!), what’s stopping Demi Lovato from doing the same? Absolutely nothing, according to Peacock.

The streamer has ordered Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a four-part unscripted series in which Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato and her “skeptical” best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery will “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

According to Peacock, “Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here! Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves. This series will be an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter.”

Lovato will executive-produce the project alongside Andrew Nock; Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye for SB Projects; and JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann for GoodStory.

Unidentified comes on the heels of Lovato’s four-part YouTube docuseries Dancing With the Devil, an unflinching exploration of the singer’s struggles with substance abuse, among other pitfalls of the entertainment industry.

