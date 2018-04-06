Demi Lovato Posts Videos of ‘Stretch Marks’ and ‘Cellulite’ With Touching Self-Love Message

Tell Me You Love Demi!
Demi Lovato took to Instagram Stories late Thursday night to share some self-love. The 25-year-old pop star started off by posting a Boomerang video of herself grabbing her bare stomach.
“Stretch marks and extra fat and yet I still love myself,” she wrote.
She then posted a Boomerang clip of her booty in the mirror, twisting back and forth and writing, “Cellulite and yet I still love myself.”
To be honest, the clip looked practically perfect, but Lovato explained in her next post: “The boomerang smoothed out my legs. The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”
She concluded her body-positive messages with a mirror selfie, writing, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.”
The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has been candid in the past about her struggles with addiction, bipolar disorder, self harm, and bulimia.
"When I look in the mirror and I see something that I don’t like, I change that thought instantly into a self-affirmation where I say, ‘No, you’re not going to think like that. You are beautiful. You’re worthy of love and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life,’” she told Dr. Phil in March. “And that kind of changes my energy and my mood. Sometimes I have to fake it till I make it. Sometimes I don’t believe it, but I say it because I know eventually I’ll believe it.”
For more from Lovato, watch the clip below!
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse and More Former Disney Channel Stars Reunite for Epic Photo
Demi Lovato Says Her Sexy Kiss With Kehlani ‘Wasn’t Planned’: ‘It Was Perfect’
Demi Lovato Seductively Kisses & Straddles Kehlani On-Stage -- See the Sexy Video!
Related Articles: