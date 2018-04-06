Demi Lovato Posts Videos of ‘Stretch Marks’ and ‘Cellulite’ With Touching Self-Love Message

The pop star also commented on her lack of thigh gap on Instagram Stories.

Tell Me You Love Demi!

Demi Lovato took to Instagram Stories late Thursday night to share some self-love. The 25-year-old pop star started off by posting a Boomerang video of herself grabbing her bare stomach.

“Stretch marks and extra fat and yet I still love myself,” she wrote.

She then posted a Boomerang clip of her booty in the mirror, twisting back and forth and writing, “Cellulite and yet I still love myself.”

To be honest, the clip looked practically perfect, but Lovato explained in her next post: “The boomerang smoothed out my legs. The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”

