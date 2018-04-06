    Demi Lovato Posts Videos of ‘Stretch Marks’ and ‘Cellulite’ With Touching Self-Love Message

    Rachel McRady‍
    The pop star also commented on her lack of thigh gap on Instagram Stories.

    Demi Lovato took to Instagram Stories late Thursday night to share some self-love. The 25-year-old pop star started off by posting a Boomerang video of herself grabbing her bare stomach.

    “Stretch marks and extra fat and yet I still love myself,” she wrote.

    She then posted a Boomerang clip of her booty in the mirror, twisting back and forth and writing, “Cellulite and yet I still love myself.”

    To be honest, the clip looked practically perfect, but Lovato explained in her next post: “The boomerang smoothed out my legs. The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme.”

    She concluded her body-positive messages with a mirror selfie, writing, “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself.”

    The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer has been candid in the past about her struggles with addiction, bipolar disorder, self harm, and bulimia.

    "When I look in the mirror and I see something that I don’t like, I change that thought instantly into a self-affirmation where I say, ‘No, you’re not going to think like that. You are beautiful. You’re worthy of love and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life,’” she told Dr. Phil in March. “And that kind of changes my energy and my mood. Sometimes I have to fake it till I make it. Sometimes I don’t believe it, but I say it because I know eventually I’ll believe it.”

