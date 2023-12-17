Demi Lovato And Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged

Demi Lovato and her boo, Jutes, are locking down their love.

After one year of dating, the “Confident” singer is engaged to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, People reported.

On Saturday, the Toronto-based songwriter popped the question to Lovato during a “personal and intimate proposal” in Los Angeles.

Lutes proposed to the former Disney star with a “bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good.”

After Lovato said “yes,” the couple reportedly celebrated the big news with their families.

Demi Lovato and Jutes started dating two years after she called off her previous engagement with Max Ehrich.

The pair first met back in January 2022 during a writing session for her tune, “Substance.” The musicians went public with their relationship later that year in August.

Lovato gushed about Jutes over the summer while appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up.”

“We’re so happy,” Lovato said of their relationship at the time. “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt.”

The “Camp Rock” star added: “Yeah, I’m super happy, and he’s my best friend.”

