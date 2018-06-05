Demi Lovato Hints She Was Sexually Abused After Fans Accuse Her of Harassing Staffer

Demi Lovato alluded she was sexually abused growing up after she was criticized and accused of harassment for pulling what she called the “funniest prank ever.”

During a Q&A with her fans and followers on Twitter Sunday, the singer, 25, said in a now-deleted tweet that she pranked her bodyguard Max by calling “a lady of the night” as a surprise. “She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f–k out hahahahaha,” Lovato added.

Many took offense to Lovato’s prank, suggesting she had harassed her bodyguard as he did not consent to the prostitute touching him.

“Let me say it louder: ASSAULT IS ASSAULT!!!!! Statistics show you’re most likely to be assaulted by someone you know. I cant even imagine hiring someone to do the worst thing you can do to another human being and claim it’s a prank? MEN CAN BE ASSAULTED TOO!!,” one Twitter user wrote.

Hours later, the star apologized on Twitter, hinting she had experienced sexual abuse during her childhood.

“For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of ‘Warrior’ and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me,” Lovato wrote.

“So sorry if anyone was offended,” she added.

In response to a fan tweet that read, “We know you and your story,” Lovato tweeted, “That’s just the thing… people DON’T know my full story.”

In “Warrior,” the track off her 2013 album Demi, Lovato sings: “There’s a part of me I can’t get back/ A little girl grew up too fast/ All it took was once/ I’ll never be the same/ Now I’m taking back my life today.”

That same year, Lovato told Cosmopolitan that “Warrior” has a meaning only those close to her understand.

