Demi Lovato talks about her pronouns: ‘I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again’

While promoting forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has addressed her gender pronouns.

"I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato said on Monday's episode of The Spout Podcast. "So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really… I don't find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."

Demi Lovato performs in 2021. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The "Substance" singer came out as nonbinary in May 2021 on her own podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

"Over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary," Lovato announced. "With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering."

In April, Lovato updated her pronouns on Instagram to they/them/them/she/her.

Now, in August 2022, Lovato said, "Recently I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again. But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect."

The interview did not make clear whether or not Lovato still also goes by they/them, although her Instagram profile indicates that she still does use both they/them and she/her.

A year ago, she said that, for her, gender is an evolution. "There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me," Lovato said at The 19th Represents Summit, according to Just Jared. "There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it's about keeping it open and free and just I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."

When originally announcing her change in pronouns, Lovato had said she was still "learning and coming into myself."