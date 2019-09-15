Demi Lovato celebrates her curves in new unedited bikini selfie: 'So gorgeous'

Demi Lovato is shunning photo editing again, in a new unedited bikini photo she shared on Instagram Saturday.

The singer and actress, 27, shared in the caption that she was skipping Photoshop and tagged her swimwear designer, writing, “No photoshop pls & thank u. Also big thanks to @izabelag4 & @maremareswimw for my new fav bikini ... y’all know my thing for leopard-print bikinis and now of course lime green.”





In the two simple shots, Lovato stands in a leopard-print bikini with lime green ties, posing in front of her bathroom mirror. Celebrity friends and fans weighed in with positive comments.

“So gorgeous,” wrote Will & Grace — which Lovato recently guested on — star Debra Messing.

Her co-star Megan Mullally also weighed in, writing, “Way to crush a post.”

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans was very enthusiastic, saying, “Looks at wifey looking like she wanna be baby mama. Own it. U look great.”

Just nine days ago, Lovato shared another unedited bikini pic in a different leopard bikini, and was widely praised for her body-positive message.

“This is my biggest fear,” the Instagram post began. “A photo of me in a bikini unedited.”

Lovato said she was “just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it ... so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

“Here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me,” she continued. “And you should love you too! Now back to the studio. I’m working on an anthem.”

In a P.S., she added, “Just so everyone’s clear. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.”

Based on this latest post, it appears Lovato is loving her body and life right now.

