Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Denies Giving Her Drugs in Emotional Instagram Post

From Cosmopolitan

Demi Lovato's close friend and backup dancer Dani Vitale has issued a lengthy post on Instagram after being accused by people on the internet of supplying the singer with drugs before her apparent overdose.



"I have never TOUCHED nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love," Vitale wrote in the post, explaining that the untrue rumors had a direct impact on her career. "People that I thought loved me were no where to be found or heard from, companies stopped replying [to] emails and I was alone."



Vitale also explained how these false rumors have impacted her personally, saying that she's been unable to get out of bed, and has been suffering from depression and anxiety. "I wound up not leaving my house nor my bed for 3 weeks," she wrote. "Ridden with severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives that I've been feeling that I sadly can't even put into words."







Vitale ended her post saying "Our words have meaning and consequences. 'If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24-hour treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit Findtreatment.samhsa.gov for free and confidential help. In the case of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

('You Might Also Like',)