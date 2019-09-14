Demi Lovato and Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Are 'Having Fun': 'They've Been Talking Privately'

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson are taking their flirty online banter to the next level.

A source tells PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and the former Bachelorette contestant are “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The source adds, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”

Lovato was vocal about her interest in Johnson, 31, during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, and things heated up earlier this month when Johnson commented on her unedited bikini pic.

After Lovato shared the swimsuit photo alongside an empowering caption about appreciating one’s body, imperfections and all, Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”

In response, Lovato sent a flirty kissy and tongue-sticking-out emoji, prompting excitement from fans in the comments.

Fans were sent into overdrive again when Johnson commented on a recent post from fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, jokingly saying, “So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on.”

Since Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, fans speculated that Johnson and Cameron’s joint outing would be with Lovato and the supermodel.

“I think he’s talking about a double date with him and Demi Lovato,” wrote one, while hundreds of others tagged Lovato in their response.

Lovato made no secret of the fact that the San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager was her favorite contestant on The Bachelorette this year, gushing on her Instagram Story at one point, “Mike I accept your rose.”

In another exchange, after Johnson tweeted wondering where his “future wife” was, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Last month, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that the pair had “not connected” yet.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said with a smile. “No to both.”

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”