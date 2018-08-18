Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Denies Supplying Singer with Drugs Before Overdose

Demi Lovato‘s longtime backup dancer and friend Dani Vitale is denying rumors that she provided the singer with drugs, all while opening up about the depression she felt after those accusations spread online.

In an emotional, 1,000-plus word essay shared to Vitale’s Instagram on Thursday, the dancer made it clear that she was not responsible for Lovato’s relapse.

“I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life,” Vitale wrote. “I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love.”

Vitale, 28, went on to recount how she had been out celebrating her birthday with friends on July 23. The next morning, she woke up to a call about Lovato’s overdose. “My whole being was ridden with sadness, confusion, love and hopelessness,” she said.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Temporarily Checks Out of Rehab to Seek Additional Treatment in Chicago: Source

View photos Dani Vitale and Demi Lovato More

In the aftermath, rumors that Vitale had supplied Lovato with drugs spread — sending Vitale into turmoil.

“I wound up not leaving my house nor my bed for 3 weeks,” she said on Instagram. “Ridden with severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives that I’ve been feeling that I sadly can’t even put into words.”

“After days of countless nights not being able to sleep, or waking up in a full sweat and soaking in my own tears, I was forced to put my phone in a dresser drawer,” Vitale added. “Terrified to open a blind or to get out of bed, my house remained just as dark as my mind daily. I thought if I stayed asleep, that was the time I didn’t have to be conscious living in this hell that was being forced upon me. And there were nights I would honestly hope I wouldn’t wake up the next morning so I didn’t have to live through this anymore and it would all go away. I couldn’t shower, eat, sleep, keep food down, or engage in anything outside of just saying, ‘Why?’ ”

Distraught and scared, Vitale felt isolated from her work and abandoned by those around her.

“I do what I do because I loved it, and the world was taking that away from me,” she wrote on Instagram. “People that I thought loved me were nowhere to be found or heard from. Companies stopped replying [to] emails and I was alone. Please keep in mind this isn’t me being dramatic, nor am I an over-emotional person, but this situation has been unlike anything I have ever lived through and this is the truth.”

View photos Demi Lovato and Dani Vitale More