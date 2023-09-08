A Delta passenger faced ridicule for explosive diarrhea that caused the plane to turn around. Now people are rushing to their defense.

The Delta Air Lines flight sparked a huge amount of online amusement and discussion. @mariamas.trench via TikTok; James D. Morgan/Getty Images.

Last week, a Delta flight U-turned after a passenger had diarrhea "all the way through" the plane.

The story went hugely viral and became the center of much online discussion and amusement.

One TikToker shared why she thinks people should not laugh about the incident.

A TikToker has gone viral for coming to the defense of a Delta Air Lines passenger who made headlines for having explosive diarrhea on a flight.

On September 1, a Delta Airbus A350 flying to Barcelona, Spain, made a U-turn and returned to Atlanta where it had departed to be cleaned due to a "medical issue" issue on board, Insider previously reported. In an audio clip that has gone viral on X, a pilot on the flight could be heard describing the situation as a "biohazard issue," saying, "We've had a passenger who's had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta."

The situation became the subject of online amusement and discussion after various news outlets reported on it, and a video purportedly filmed inside the aircraft appeared to show feces strewn across the floor was circulated on social media.

But on September 6, a TikToker who goes by the username @mariamas.trench posted a video urging people to be wary of laughing "too much" at the passenger. Her take has gone viral on the app, receiving 1.3 million views.

"The way y'all are going in on that passenger that caused the plane to turn around due to the fact that they had explosive diarrhea all over the plane is crazy cause I don't think y'all understand how it feels like for your stomach to hurt at the wrong place at the wrong time," they said.

The TikToker speculated that there were probably a limited number of toilets on the plane and the flight was likely several hours long.

"Did you think that person was gonna, like, hold it in?" she asked.

She also offered a different perspective on the fact the story about the passenger had been covered by news outlets and talked about all over social media, saying, "If I was this person I'd be completely mortified, cause like me personally, I'm not gonna laugh at something that I know that could easily happen to me."

The TikToker said it would be easy to accidentally eat something on vacation or at the airport that would make you sick on the way home, and she went on to criticize people who called the situation "weird" and "embarrassing" and urged people to be more empathetic.

"Come on guys, let's be for real. Let's use our human senses and common sense and just understand and have empathy — and know that this could happen to you," she said.

"So don't laugh too much now, 'cause you're going to be real shocked when you're the next person on the plane, and that all happens to you," she added.

This creator appears to be the first person to have gone viral on TikTok for defending the Delta passenger, but many commenters under the post agreed with her viewpoint, expressing sympathy toward the passenger. Others shared concerns or fears that something similar could happen to them.

"I literally feel so bad for them like I can't imagine both having that happen and then having it go viral," one comment with over 9,000 likes read.

Shocking travel stories have previously gone on to create viral storms on the internet. In July, a TikTok post showed an American Airlines passenger having an outburst where she insisted that another passenger was "not real." The video became a hugely widespread meme as online users began to speculate what she might have meant by the unusual statement.

The passenger, Tiffany Gomas, was later identified in a report by The New York Post, and in August, she spoke about the social-media attention she received in a video, saying, "While it has been really comical for everyone, and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes, on the flip side it is very invasive and unkind."

The passenger in question aboard the Delta flight has not been identified.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider