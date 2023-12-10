Delta Air Lines Has Secret Trading Cards, Which Have Been Around for 2 Decades — Here's How to Score One!

The trading cards are redesigned about every five years

Delta Air Lines has trading cards — which can be racked up just as easily as frequent flier points.

Last month, TikTok user @sarowarrr shared a video on the app, in which he could be seen asking a Delta pilot if he could have a trading card.

After the officer tells the man that he doesn't have any on him, but he would ask his first officer if he has any, the pilot returns and hands the social media user a pair of two shiny gold trading cards.

"Got my first trading card!!! Ask your pilot for one before or after your flight!" @sarowarrr captioned his post, adding the hashtags: "#Delta," "#TradingCards" and "#Collectibles."



A Delta spokesperson tells PEOPLE that the trading card program was created by employees over two decades ago to help pass on their love for the airline and all things flying.

Each card, the spokesperson says, feature "a different aircraft in [Delta's] fleet corresponding to the type of aircraft each pilot flies."

There have been six Delta Trading Card collections over the years, and they get a redesign about every five years.

There are currently 11 card types in the collection, featuring designs that were created last year by Delta’s “Window Seat” visual design team.

"When they’re not busy preparing for flight or flying our customers to their next adventure, our pilots carrying these fan-favorite cards are more than happy to hand one out to any customer who asks nicely; as they look to add to, or begin, their newest favorite collection," the Delta spokesperson says in a statement.

TikToker @sarowarrr warned travelers, however, that Delta pilots don't always have the trading cards on them. In a follow-up video, one pilot told him he was all out of cards after he had been asked the same request by five others over a two-day span.

