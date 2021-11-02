Delilah Belle Hamlin was hospitalized after accidental overdose: 'I didn't mean to'

Delilah Belle Hamlin opens up about dependency on prescription drugs. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Delilah Belle Hamlin is opening up about ongoing health issues she's been dealing with for months.

In an emotional 28-minute video on Instagram, Delilah, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealed she sought treatment for Xanax dependency earlier this year as she battled autoimmune diseases she believes were triggered by the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by somebody close to me," the 23-year-old model began. "Basically, in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I'm an anti-vaxxer because I'm totally not, I just didn't know enough about it — no one did."

Delilah said she "didn't really notice anything" after her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, explaining, "my arm just kind of hurt."

"After the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever," she continued. "That's when everything kind of started."

According to the model, she's struggling with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS), Epstein-Barr virus, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, plus five different tick born illnesses.

"I didn't realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body," she alleged. "Basically it flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had … This is just hard to talk about, because I'm not supposed to talk about it."

The CDC says clinical trials show that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in people with underlying medical conditions.

Delilah continued, "I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu the whole time. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks — I would never wish those panic attacks on my worse enemy. It was like my body was in constant 'fight or flight' mode. It was horrible."

In May, Delilah saw a psychiatrist because of severe panic attacks she was having associated with her obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

"He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me three milligrams of Xanax a day. So my body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn't mean to, at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol," she shared. "I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

The model found a treatment center in Arizona "to help me come down from Xanax."

“I wasn't like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on [Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me," Delilah explained.

"This is not all from the vaccine, I think these were underlying things that I think the vaccine may have triggered. I'm not a doctor, but that's my theory," she clarified.

Delilah was able to successfully "cut down" on her Xanax consumption, but began "having seizures left and right" in July. She says it's due to encephalitis. Ultimately, the model had to find an alternative treatment center.

"It was amazing. I was super excited to just get cured of everything," Delilah continued. "But unfortunately, I was a medical risk, so I was politely asked to leave after three weeks of being there."

Delilah, who was quite emotional at moments, said she returned home from treatment on Monday. She said she's "too sick" to be accepted anywhere and asked her followers to share any resources they might have.

Delilah gave a shoutout to Yolanda Hadid, whose public struggle with Lyme disease was documented on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, for apparently helping her. During Season 6 of RHOBH, Rinna and Hadid sparred as Delilah's mom suggested Yolanda could be dealing with Munchausen syndrome, a mental disorder in which a person falsely believes he or she is physically ill.

In August, Delilah took a break from social media to prioritize her physical and mental health.

"Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so," she wrote. "It's starting to get a bit scary so if I’m not as present on social media, if I don't meet deadlines, if I don’t seem myself, if I don’t respond to messages, this is why. I'm sorry to everyone, but for me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal. I may post when I feel up to it but I may just take time off Instagram to rest and heal. I love you all and I am so grateful for your continued support."

The CDC states on its website "adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for and can be administered to most people with underlying medical conditions."

Watch Delilah's video in full down below: