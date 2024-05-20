DelFest 2024 | Locals helpful in festival's formative years

May 20—CUMBERLAND — When organizers were tasked in 2008 with creating a bluegrass festival from scratch for Del McCoury at a new and unfamiliar location, they benefited greatly from local supporters that believed in the vision.

Organizers for what would become DelFest began to look to local contacts for help after McCoury selected the Allegany County Fairgrounds to hold his namesake festival.

Barb Buehl, Bill Valentine, Kevin Kamauf and Darron Jones were some of the key contacts for the fledgling four-day event. They were particularly helpful in the first few critical years from 2008 to 2011.

"When Stan (Strickland, Del's manager) came to town to start the festival, he didn't know anyone," said Valentine, who was a greeter at the first DelFest and served as a county commissioner from 2010-2018. "It was Barb Buehl who said we'll work with you."

At the time, Buehl was director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce.

"I knew nothing about bluegrass before Stan came to town," said Buehl. "When they said they wanted to have a bluegrass festival, it is was like, um ... OK.

"What they wanted was local support, and the Chamber said we'd be glad to partner with them. So we helped put together the volunteers for the first year."

Today, Buehl is the local DelFest liaison. With her help, and an army of others, the festival overcame some early struggles to become a successful annual event. You wouldn't know it from the first year, despite a lineup that included Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley.

"The first year they only had 1,400 people and they lost money," said Kamauf, fairgrounds manager. "But the people that were here had such a great time. We sat around the table afterward and I said to them, 'You guys have got something going here. The word of the mouth is going to get out about this.'"

"All festivals have a rough first couple years," said Rebecca Sparks, president of High Sierra Music, which puts on the annual High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, California. The Del McCoury Band had played there often and enlisted the organization's help with DelFest.

"They (High Sierra) took over the volunteers and they were a huge help to festival operations," said Buehl.

The festival was growing, but it began facing some stiff challenges. "With the second year we decided we needed to expand the options for beer," said Buehl.

Issues erupted when DelFest officials wanted to bid beer sales rights in an effort to land a distributor that was the right fit. Craft beers were becoming popular, particularly with the DelFest fans. However, the local liquor board opposed any changes.

"Many from the community came together to fight that," said Jones, a DelFest advocate who has volunteered since the first festival. New guidelines were adopted and the issue was ultimately overcome to the advantage of DelFest.

Another issuing plaguing the early years was the relationship with the local sheriff's office and Maryland State Police. Valentines said police were pulling over festival goers.

"The festival goers felt they were getting picked on," said Valentine. Ultimately, a meeting was held and the issue ironed out. "The police didn't realize how many security people Del had here. They were already working the festival. They met with Del and got to see he wanted a family-oriented festival."

"That was when we created the Pale Ale Army," said Jones, who was a leader among the 1,344 strong that fought for the festival. "This was our festival in our hometown. We stood up and helped to save the festival."

Valentine said once McCoury met with the state police they discovered what it was about. "It turned out the barrack commander was a big bluegrass fan," said Valentine.

Promoting other activities around the festival was another big help.

"When it started, people came to the fairgrounds and they never left the fairgrounds," said Kamauf. "So now they get out and explore the area."

The festival now promotes the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, C&O Canal and Great Allegheny Passage trails, as well as downtown Cumberland.

In addition, the DelFest Foundation was established in 2009 and, to date, has donated about $750,000 to area charities.

The supporters also cite work done at the fairgrounds to better the fan experience.

The county began using half of a required 7% amusement tax to improve the fairgrounds for DelFest and all users year round.

"When it started we had 25 full hookups for water, electric and sewer for the RVs," said Kamauf. "We now have 89. We also put in 225 temporary electric hookups."

Other improvements include remodeled bathrooms with showers, potable water station for RVs, drainage repair and construction of a new ADA accessible entrance to the grandstands.

The event also features the popular DelFest Academy, which offers music lessons from some of the top stars of DelFest.

From the 1,400 who attended in 2009, DelFest now averages about 10,000 fans per day.

"The McCourys are about a great legacy and having a good time and a family environment," said Jones. "If you don't have that it won't get to year 16."

Buehl said Roy Carter of High Sierra Music, who died April 29, deserves a lot of credit. "Roy, God rest his soul, was very good at choosing entertainment," she said. "He knew what bands were on the brink of breaking out. He helped in so many ways."

"Del's in his 80s but he's very popular with young people," said Kamauf. "He just has a magic with people of all ages."

"They haven't changed one iota since the day I met them," said Buehl. "We couldn't have gotten a better family to work with. I truly do feel part of the DelFest family."

