Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked by teenager outside Florida hotel

Def Leppard's Rick Allen was assaulted by 19-year-old in Florida, police confirm. (Photo: Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Def Leppard's Rick Allen was attacked outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. on Monday. While smoking at valet, a teenager — who was "hiding behind a pole" — charged at the 59-year-old drummer "at full run." Allen fell and hit "his head on the ground causing injury," according to the police report obtained by Yahoo Entertainment.

Max Edward Hartley, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. Allen lost his arm in a 1984 car accident.

Allen was in town as Def Leppard co-headlined a show with Mötley Crüe on Sunday. A rep for the band had no comment when reached by Yahoo.

The police report details the disturbing incident.

While Allen was on the ground, a woman came out from the hotel to try and help. Hartley allegedly attacked her and knocked her down where she was struck and battered. When the woman attempted to escape by running into the hotel, the suspect is accused of dragging her by her hair back outside. He then fled the area.

Hartley was arrested after he went to a nearby hotel and allegedly damaged numerous vehicles in a parking garage. The suspect was bailed out of the Broward County Jail on Tuesday.

Allen provided a sworn statement to police, according to the report released on Thursday, and told them that he wants to prosecute.