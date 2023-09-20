Deep Rising

As billion-dollar companies gear up to mine the deep ocean for profit and secure access to the world’s largest deposits of the metals used in battery chemistry by extracting raw materials from our fragile biosphere, a planetary cataclysm may be all but inevitable. A paradigm shift is needed. And fast. As the deep seabed in the High Seas is designated the “common heritage of (hu)mankind” under UN Law, the seabed belongs to all of us, and we should all have a say over its fate. Deep Rising fol

