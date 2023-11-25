Declan McMahon Says He Visited WWE Performance Center

Declan McMahon was impressed by the WWE Performance Center.

Declan, the son of Shane McMahon, is a football player for the University of Indiana. He sparked some buzz when he appeared in the crowd at WWE Fastlane. Declan has also teased his interest in joining the family business in the future.

In an interview with Jim Varsallone, Declan McMahon detailed how he visited the WWE Performance Center. He spoke highly of the facility and the work they do there. (H/t Skylar Russell of Fightful for the transcription).

“I went down there once and I mean, it’s gorgeous, right? Obviously being in Florida, Florida is one of the best places to live with state tax and everything but the Performance Center is gorgeous,” he said. “The weight room in there is amazing, obviously they got a ton of rings and it’s just great because obviously when you’re wrestling, it’s not only about how you look, it’s how safe you can be and how you can protect who you’re in the ring with.

“So, I think they do a phenomenal job in sense of just learning the ring because what you see, there’s countless hours that those guys put in just making sure that everything’s going to go according to plan. I think the performance center does a really great job and it’s a work of art.”

The full interview can be seen here:

