Debra Messing perplexed by Kim Kardashian hosting 'SNL':'Am I missing something?'
Among the names listed on the "Saturday Night Live" October schedule — which included Owen Wilson and Rami Malek— was Kim Kardashian. Actress Debra Messing didn't miss a beat when she took to Twitter to ask the question on a lot of people's minds: "Why Kim Kardashian?"