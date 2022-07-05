'Fed up' Debra Messing says she got Biden elected during White House call about abortion rights: Report

Debra Messing was furious during call last week with the White House about abortion rights. (Photo: Reuters)

The White House orchestrated a call with celebrity Democratic supporters amid the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade... and it didn't go very well. According to a report from CNN, Debra Messing was among the participants "fed up" about President Joe Biden's lack of urgency and the administration being unprepared despite weeks of warning.

"Messing said she'd gotten Joe Biden elected and wanted to know why she was being asked to do anything at all, yelling that there didn't even seem a point to voting. Others wondered why the call was happening," says CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere. "That afternoon, participants received a follow-up email with a list of basic talking points and suggestions of Biden speech clips to share on TikTok."

CNN cites three sources who described the mood on last Monday's call as "fatalistic" with many wondering why the call was taken place. White House aides co-organized the call with the advocacy group Build Back Better Together.

Messing is among the many stars in Hollywood who've spoken out about the Supreme Court's ruling. The activist is a staunch advocate for abortion rights. In the wake of the June 24 ruling, Messing has raised money for reproductive health care and urged her followers to act. She is encouraging "women across the country" to protest with a national walkout on July 13.

👊🏼JOIN WOMEN ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR THE NATIONAL WALKOUT PROTEST. Go to link to see all the ways you can participate! https://t.co/fsDPLhUStx pic.twitter.com/Ec31crArEV — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) July 5, 2022

If the Will & Grace star is privately fuming, it's not obvious on Twitter. Over the weekend, Messing responded to GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel who often criticizes President Biden.

You are a piece of work.

I SAW you testify that you helped *organize & *facilitate a FRAUDULENT & CRIMINAL ploy: switching our electors with FAKE electors to interrupt the legitimate change of power. To commit fraud on the American people, & DENY the WILL of the people. https://t.co/cN5iKPrc1J — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) July 3, 2022

Messing also retweeted a message from the president touting the unemployment rate.

Before I took office 3,000 Americans were dying from COVID each day. 20 Million Americans had lost their jobs.



In fact, so many Americans lost their jobs that my predecessor became just the second president in history to leave office with fewer jobs in America than when entered. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2022

The Emmy winner is very active on Twitter, but has yet to address CNN's report. "Debra Messing" has been trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

