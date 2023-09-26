Deborah Roberts announced as new '20/20' co-anchor

Deborah Roberts will replace Amy Robach as a permanent co-anchor on "20/20" alongside David Muir. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Deborah Roberts has been announced as the new co-anchor of 20/20.

ABC News said Tuesday that Roberts, 63, will join David Muir as a permanent co-anchor on the show, which will return for a 46th season Friday.

Roberts is a longtime ABC News journalist who has served as a contributing anchor at 20/20 for the past year. She replaces Amy Robach, who left the network in January following controversy over her reported affair with her GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes.

Roberts will continue to report across all programs and platforms as senior national affairs correspondent, ABC News said.

"Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does," Muir said in a statement to Variety. "I cannot wait to stand beside her on 20/20."

"Deborah Roberts is one of a kind -- a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority and integrity to every story she covers," ABC News president Kim Godwin added. "Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report and impactful review."

