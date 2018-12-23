Debby Ryan Is Engaged To Boyfriend Josh Dun -- See the Photos!

Debby Ryan is getting hitched!



On Saturday, the Insatiable star revealed on Twitter that her and Twenty One Pilots’ beau Josh Dun got engaged in a series of touching photos of the magic moment, including her big, new sparkler.



“I said yes!” she captioned the images. “Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”



In the photos, the 25-year-old TV star looks understandably shocked as he pops the question. In other images, the TV star breaks down in tears after accepting his proposal. She chose a flowing black dress covered in flowers for the occasion. As for Dun, he wore an all-black ensemble to get down on one knee. The engagement took place in a truly unique wooden structure surrounded by forest.

The drummer also posted images, offering another look at the special moment’s unique locale -- a big round treehouse!



“I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl,” he captioned the photos. “She my dude for life. I love you Debby.”

The couple starting dating in 2013, but have been on-and-off since. Then, in August of this year, Ryan confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that she and Dun were once again an item.



"I'm in love and very happy," she said. "We've evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It's cool and special to have that support system and we are each other's biggest fans."

