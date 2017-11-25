Deathstroke Revealed: Joe Manganiello Shares First Look From ‘Justice League’ (Photo)

Actor Joe Manganiello dropped a juicy “Justice League” leftover this Thanksgiving weekend — a first-look image of himself as DC Comics villain Deathstroke.

In a late Friday upload with no caption, Manganiello shared a still from the final post-credits scene of Zack Snyder’s superhero bonanza.

[Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you don’t want spoilers about the final moments of “Justice League.”]

The “True Blood” star is impressively transformed in the image, rocking weathered battle gear and salt-and-pepper hair.

In the full credits scene, the assassin (aka Slade Wilson) is summoned to the luxury yacht of a returning Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), where the pair set off to form their own band of antiheroes to block the heroics of Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Superman and The Flash.

In late October, TheWrap exclusively reported that “The Raid” director Gareth Evans was in talks with Warner Bros. to direct a standalone Deathstroke film with Manganiello at the lead. The character was originally supposed to be foil for a planned standalone Batman film starring Ben Affleck with director Matt Reeves.

Deathstroke was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. He is a mercenary and assassin who first appeared in “The New Teen Titans” #2 back in 1980. Wizard magazine rated him the 24th greatest villain of all time.

In 2009, Deathstroke was ranked as IGN’s 32nd greatest comic book villain of all time. Deathstroke, also known as Deathstroke the Terminator or simply Slade, is known to be the greatest assassin in all of DC Comics.













