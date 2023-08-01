DeathofCT TV anchor Heidi Voight's mom in Vermont ruled a homicide, police say

Aug. 1—However, an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington indicated the Feb. 20 death "was suspicious," state police said. The agency said Voight "sustained injuries that were detectable only during autopsy."

The findings in April determined Voight died from "neck compression," state police said, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Claudia Voight said in a statement posted to her official Facebook page that she'd been carrying a "painful secret."

"My mother's death was not natural, nor peaceful," she wrote in a post published Monday afternoon. "My mother was murdered, violently, in the place she should have felt safest — her own home in Windham, Vermont."

"Claudia Voight was stolen from this world. She was stolen from her family, from her children, and from my precious daughters who now ask me almost every day, 'Why did grandma go to heaven?' 'She went to be with God,' is all I can muster, because I still don't have the words yet to begin to explain to such innocent minds that such evil exists in this world," Voight wrote.

State police said they waited to disclose the information until Monday "due to the sensitive nature of the case from the early stages of the investigation."

The agency said Claudia Voight's killing "was not random," but that there was "no identified threat to the community."

No arrests have been made, the agency said.