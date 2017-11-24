Harry Potter fans spot cool Easter egg on Fantastic Beasts sequel title treatment

On the surface, the new title treatment for Harry Potter spin-off sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald seems innocuous enough, what with its spooky font and such.

But hang on… look at little bit closer – as Potter fans are wont to do – and you’ll see that all may not be as it seems.

First piquing interest among fans was the A in Grindelwald, which is pretty distinctive, and then the I in Crimes, and the G… and before you know it, it’s all looking pretty familiar.

It all look suspiciously like the symbol for the Deathly Hallows, the I representing the Elder Wand, the circle being the Resurrection Stone, and the triangle being the Invisibility Cloak, which all combined allow the master of the symbol to cheat death.

Indeed, they know how to tease those eagle eyed fans, sure enough.

It echoes the symbol appearing in the background of Colin Farrell’s Percival Graves character poster released around the first movie.

Clearly the Potter mythology is strong, but will the symbol feature more prominently in the sequel?

The first peak emerged last week, with cast pictures featuring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Johnny Depp as Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, and an official synopsis:

“At the end of the first film, the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

“In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

It’s due out on November 16, 2018.

