'The Death of Stalin': Watch Jason Isaacs drop F-bombs with wanton glee in this exclusive new clip (NSFW)

Armando Iannucci’s raucously brilliant The Death of Stalin is out today on Digital Download ahead of its DVD and Blu-ray release on Monday, 26 February. It’s the perfect excuse comrades, to revel again in one of 2017’s best movies.

The BAFTA-nominated comedy tells the story of the deadly power struggle that gripped the upper echelons of government in Stalin’s Russia after the death of the glorious leader in 1953. Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi) has to gather his allies in the Politburo in a bid to stop the brutal Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale on top form) from seizing power in the stifling power vacuum.

(eOne) More

One man holds the key to upsetting the delicate lines of power: The war hero Georgy Zhukov, played here with magnificent pomp, a broad Yorkshire accent, and a vocabulary that would make a sailor blush, by the scene-stealing Jason Isaacs.

Watch an exclusive new clip of Jason Isaacs and Steve Buscemi in action above, but be warned – it’s very much not safe for work.

You have been warned comrades.

The DVD, Blu-ray and iTunes release includes an audio Commentary with writers Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin and Peter Fellows, and interviews with the cast and crew.

Here’s the official synopsis: STALIN IS DEAD! And with The Soviet Union’s top job now up for grabs, the men within Stalin’s council are about to enter an ‘interview’ process unlike any other. With the prospect of absolute authority over the nation within grasp, in the days that follow devious plotting and farcical backstabbing are fair play, and one man will emerge with supreme power over the USSR. The question is: who?

The Death of Stalin is out on Digital now and Blu-ray and DVD from Monday 26 February.





Read more

Jennifer Lawrence branded ‘rude’ over Lumley comment

Helena Bonham Carter’s BAFTA fail

Barry Norman snubbed by BAFTA