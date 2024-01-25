Death In Paradise: Season 13
Drama about criminal investigations on the Caribbean paradise island of Saint-Marie.
Drama about criminal investigations on the Caribbean paradise island of Saint-Marie.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
"Made for Me," a song by Muni Long, is fueling a recent TikTok trend. Now the singer has her own response.
Grand theft equine. It's hard to imagine how, exactly, the person expected to escape with the buggy.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
Apple released a new version of iOS yesterday with a handful of new features, such as collaborative playlists in Apple Music and a new Unity wallpaper for Black History Month. It is disabled by default and I encourage iPhone users to turn it on when they have updated to iOS 17.3. This feature is the result of an investigation from Joanna Stern and Nicole Nguyen for the Wall Street Journal.
Despite the many perceived failures of the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, it's full steam ahead for 2024.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Avowed will hit Xbox Series X/S, PC and Game Pass in the fall.