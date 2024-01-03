The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan
A decade after the death of an American TV star, a young actor reminisces about the written correspondence he once shared with the former, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.
A decade after the death of an American TV star, a young actor reminisces about the written correspondence he once shared with the former, as well as the impact those letters had on both their lives.
CES 2024 is just around the corner, and that means you can expect a slew of announcements for everything from new TVs to flying cars.
Roku is stepping into premium TV territory at CES 2024 with its new Pro Series sets.
LG just announced a new lineup of OLED TVs ahead of next week’s CES 2024 event. These displays boast 144Hz refresh rates and AI processors for enhanced visuals.
Back pain is an intense struggle for a lot of people. Luckily, there are many products that can help.
Facing more than 30 lawsuits from victims of its massive data breach, 23andMe is now deflecting the blame to the victims themselves in an attempt to absolve itself from any responsibility, according to a letter sent to a group of victims seen by TechCrunch. “Rather than acknowledge its role in this data security disaster, 23andMe has apparently decided to leave its customers out to dry while downplaying the seriousness of these events,” Hassan Zavareei, one of the lawyers representing the victims who received the letter from 23andMe, told TechCrunch in an email. In December, 23andMe admitted that hackers had stolen the genetic and ancestry data of 6.9 million users, nearly half of all its customers.
Are you struggling with memory? Here's how to know if forgetting things is a problem, or just a normal part of aging.
The national debt hit a new record high — and will keep doing so, maybe for decades.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a decision made by Maine's secretary of state that bars him from appearing on the state's presidential primary ballot. He's expected to do the same in Colorado. Here's what it means and what's next.
After years of private charters, the 6-foot-6 swingman is flying coach for the first time in a decade, awaiting his chance to jump from the G League back to the NBA.