The Death Cure's Kaya Scodelario wants Pirates 6 return as the 'next generation Barbosa' (exclusive)





Maze Runner: The Death Cure marks the end of an era for Kaya Scodelario and her castmates.

The former Skins star has appeared as Teresa since the first movie was released in 2014, then the sequel The Scorch Trials in 2015, and now the final film which heads into cinemas this week.

Of course Kaya is sad to be saying goodbye to her Maze Runner family, she is happy that there is a finality to their cinematic journey despite there being two more books in James Dashner’s fantasy series the franchise is based upon.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” the actress told Yahoo Movies UK. “I kind of like that it’s only three movies.

It’s kind of old school, it’s how franchises were – you have a beginning, middle and an end – I don’t like the idea of extending something just to get more cinema tickets in. It was always set out to just be three movies and I like that we’ve stuck to that.”

While Kaya may not be a fan of money-chasing franchises she would be happy to return to Pirates of the Caribbean. The actress joined the long-running Disney series as Carina in the fifth film and said at the time of its release that she is contractually-obliged to return for Pirates 6, if it’s made.

Yahoo Movies UK asked her if she would, given her dislike of making sequels purely for monetary purposes.

“I know, after I just said to not long things out!” the actress responded. “Pirates is a very unique experience because it’s something that people still enjoy across the world, the fans still love seeing Jack Sparrow, they love watching these adventures and I had a really great time shooting it.

“I didn’t know if I would or not, and I was quite nervous about taking on the job because you just never know how it’s going to be, [but] I had such a great time.

Kaya added: “The way it ended, I do like the thought of coming back as a full pirate and be the next generation Barbosa.”

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is in cinemas this Friday January 26

