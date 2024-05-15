‘Death Becomes Her’ musical is going directly to Broadway after Chicago

CHICAGO — “Death Becomes Her,” the new musical based on the darkly comic 1992 Robert Zemeckis movie that’s set to open Sunday evening at Broadway in Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, is going directly to Broadway this fall after its Chicago world premiere.

The show’s producers, Universal Theatrical Group, told the Tribune Wednesday that the show will officially open Nov. 21 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.

Starring Megan Hilty (“Smash”) and Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her” features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs. The show can be seen in Chicago through June 2, by which time Broadway tickets will already be on sale.

(Now in previews and opens May 19 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.; www.broadwayinchicago.com.)

