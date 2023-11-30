Dean Sullivan: Brookside actor dies aged 68

Sullivan won the outstanding achievement prize at the British Soap Awards in 2003 for his role as Jimmy in Brookside

Actor Dean Sullivan has died at the age of 68, his family has confirmed.

Sullivan was best known for his portrayal of Jimmy Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside between 1986 and 2003.

The actor had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

In a statement, Sullivan's family said they were announcing with "deep sadness" that the actor "passed away peacefully following a short illness".

"Dean is best remembered as the longest serving cast member of Channel 4's groundbreaking Brookside playing the role of Jimmy Corkhill, making Dean a British soap icon.

"To millions he was and very much still is remembered as 'Jimmy', to family and friends he was 'Dino'."

It continued: "Dean's family wants to thank Arrowe Park Hospital for their unwavering and consistent support."

"We ask that you respect their privacy in their time of grief."

In 2003, Sullivan won the British Soap Award for outstanding achievement for his role as Jimmy in Brookside.

The Corkhill family were played by (left to right) Claire Sweeney, Dean Sullivan, Sue Jenkins and George Christopher

Sullivan's character was involved in one of the soap's most famous storylines.

Jimmy Corkhill and Eddie Banks were seen discovering under a patio the body of Trevor Jordache who had been murdered by his ex-wife Mandy (played by Sandra Maitland) following years of abusive behaviour towards her and their daughter Beth, played by Anna Friel.

Playwright Jonathan Harvey was among those paying tribute to Sullivan on social media.

"I do love a soap icon, and they didn't come more iconic than Jimmy Corkhill," Harvey posted on X/Twitter.

"What terribly sad news. My thoughts are with his many friends and family."

Earlier this year, Sullivan discussed his diagnosis and encouraged the public to get checked for signs of cancer in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

He said he went to the doctor because "the strength of my flow when I used to go to the loo to have a pee was reduced".

"The first time I went to the doctor's surgery he said we'll just keep an eye on it and see how you go on. It was a few weeks later, I just knew that wasn't right."

He continued: "When I went back I saw a doctor who specialised in prostate treatment. He gave me a quick examination and within two weeks I was at the hospital speaking to the consultant.

"If I'd have listened to the first doctor, it might have been a different story so always trust your gut. 11 times out of 10, you're right... As with many cancers, if they are caught early, they are treatable."