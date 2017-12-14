Deadpool, Wolverine, and other Hollywood stars react to Disney-Fox deal

Even in a year of momentous movie news, nothing has quite topped the just-finalized deal that will see Disney purchase 20th Century Fox for a whopping $52.4 billion — and, in the process, acquire Fox’s film studios. The ramifications for this agreement will no doubt be felt far and wide for years to come, given that it greatly enhances Disney’s position as a virtually unrivaled industry titan. And so it’s no surprise that quite a few stars have had something to say about the impending paradigm-shifting pact.

Leading the way, as is so often the case when it comes to snarky online reactions, is Ryan Reynolds, who last week joked that, should such a deal be struck, his Deadpool would finally have a shot with one of pop culture’s enduring icons:

Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse. https://t.co/iUEXofWpRu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 6, 2017





Then this morning, he let it be known that the Merc With a Mouth was already in trouble with his new Mouse House overlords for, let’s just say, inappropriate theme park behavior.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017





As countless movie fans have noted, Disney’s acquisition of Fox means that Marvel will now reclaim rights to many of its biggest properties, including not only the aforementioned Deadpool but also Fantastic Four and X-Men. And while doing press last weekend for The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman — who just retired from playing Wolverine with Logan — told Yahoo Entertainment that the news is thus somewhat bittersweet, if only because of the timing:

“It’s fantastic. I think the joy of the comics is how all these [heroes] come together. Unfortunately during my tenure as Wolverine it hasn’t been a possibility. I watch the Avenger movies, which I love, or Iron Man, and I think, ‘Wolverine would love to go in there and punch some of them in the face.’”

Captain America himself, Chris Evans, also recently let it be known that he had crossover dreams if a Disney-Fox deal came true — and it involved some superhero double-dipping on his part:

So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off? I’m thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap. https://t.co/3KRPZOVzq2 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 6, 2017





Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn expressed similar enthusiasm about having Marvel’s many properties back under one studio roof:

While there are many aspects to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets, I am personally incredibly happy about it, for obvious reason. Welcome home, old friends. https://t.co/MpQHEnOTVL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017





Then, to confirm his excitement, Gunn announced that he’d already seen one X-character – weirdo alien Doop — arriving for a meeting:

Just saw this guy pulling up next to my office. pic.twitter.com/7oH9kjrR4D — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017





And as for the TV side of things, The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks welcomed Mickey Mouse to the family in traditional Simpson father-son fashion.

Simpsons say “hi” to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017





We now eagerly await word from the Alien franchise’s xenomorphs, who — by nature of this historic pact — have become the world’s newest Disney princesses.

