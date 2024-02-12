Deadpool and Wicked trailers air in Super Bowl adverts

Ryan Reynolds stars as Deadpool joined by Hugh Jackman, back as Wolverine

Fans were given a first look at upcoming films including the Deadpool sequel and Wicked during the Super Bowl adverts on Sunday night.

In the trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, actor Ryan Reynolds is seen as Deadpool, opposite Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Wicked stars Ariana Grande in the land of Oz.

Super Bowl adverts are a key part of the National Football League competition.

Tens of millions of Americans tune in for the American football championship every year, and the commercials that air during the game are hugely expensive and typically planned months in advance.

The filming of both Deadpool and Wolverine and Wicked were delayed in the UK due to the Hollywood acting strikes, which ended last autumn.

The upcoming third film in the Deadpool franchise has been widely anticipated by fans, keen to see Reynolds and Jackman face off in their Marvel roles.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I'm the Messiah, I am Marvel Jesus," Reynolds said in the trailer, on the back of an innuendo joke.

He stars alongside Jackson, who has played Wolverine since the 2000 film X-Men through to 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, as well as in three spin-off films, including Logan.

The film is rumoured to include Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Professor X in the X-Men films.

It also features The Crown star Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, playing an agent from the Time Variance Authority named Paradox.

The film, which is directed by Shawn Levy, is set to premiere in the US on 26 July.

Meanwhile, Wicked, a musical directed by Jon M Chu, is based on Gregory Maguire's novel which inspired the Broadway hit.

It precedes Dorothy's arrival in Oz and tells the story of Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, played by a green-skinned Cynthia Erivo.

Grande stars as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North.

The cast also includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, who all star in the trailer.

The film will be released in the UK on November 28.