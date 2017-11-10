Deadpool does Thanksgiving as guest editor of Good Housekeeping

Deadpool-related marketing tie-ins have brought new meaning to the words ‘expect the unexpected’ – but even so, we definitely didn’t see this one coming.

In time for the 2017 holiday season, the red-suited Merc with a mouth played by Ryan Reynolds is revealing a whole new side to himself: a domesticated man about the kitchen, and a guest editor for a special issue of Good Housekeeping magazine.

Not perhaps the most obvious way of kicking off the early PR campaign for next summer’s ‘Deadpool 2’ – but then, Deadpool has never been about doing the obvious.

The cover shot sees Wade Wilson brandishing a turkey whilst clad in a chintzy Christmas apron (though admittedly it blends in well with the suit), whilst inside we get Deadpool’s tips on how to carve a turkey, and a couple of seasonal recipes to try out: D’s Spiced Nuts, and Creamy Clam Skinny Dip. Yeah.

This continues something of a seasonal flavour to ‘Deadpool 2’s early marketing campaign, as the first teaser poster for the film was released this week showing Deadpool with his family – including newcomers Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz) – sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner.

Note the portrait to the right, too.

Directed by David Leitch (‘Atomic Blonde’), ‘Deadpool 2’ will also see the return of ‘Deadpool’ stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, TJ Miller as Weasal, Briana Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, with Leslie Uggams as Wade’s roommate Blind Al and Karan Soni as the cab driver Dopinder.

Expect plenty more quirky PR stunts before the sequel opens on 1 June 2018.

