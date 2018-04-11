Deadpool star T.J. Miller arrested for alleged bomb hoax

US actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been arrested for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat while travelling on an Amtrak train last month.

Miller, 36, who’s starred in Deadpool, the sitcom Silicon Valley and The Emoji Movie, had landed at La Guardia airport in New York when he was brought in by authorities.

According to a press release from the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, via Yahoo Entertainment in the US, he’s being charged with ‘intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut’, a federal offence.

He appeared before a judge in New Haven yesterday and was released on bail of $100,000, and if convicted, could face up to five years in jail.

Miller said that he was travelling on the Amtrak 2256 train from Washington D.C. to Penn Station in New York when he made the call.

He alleged that a female passenger was carrying a bomb in her bag, describing her as having brown hair and a scarf.

The train was stopped, and the bomb squad was brought in to investigate, but no evidence of explosives was found.

View photos (Credit: Reuters) More

According to reports, investigators suspected that he had been drinking, but he said that he had had only ‘one glass of wine’, and denied that he was suffering from any mental illness.

He told investigators: “This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

However, it was later determined that he was not travelling on the train he said he was, but another Amtrak train, which had also been stopped and searched, and where also nothing was found.

Amtrak attendants on that train said that Miller appeared intoxicated when he boarded, and ‘consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication’.

It was also claimed that Miller ‘had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first-class car’.

Investigators determined that Miller had been ‘motivated by a grudge against the subject female, called 911 to relay false information about a suspected bomb on the train, and continued to convey false information to investigators while the public safety response was ongoing’.

It’s only the latest controversy to face the actor.

He was cut from the fifth season of Silicon Valley last year following allegations of drug and alcohol intoxication on set, allegations he has denied.

According to claims in The Hollywood Reporter, his behaviour was described as ‘explosive’ and that he was ‘almost a danger’ to have on set.

Then in December last year, historic allegations of sexual assault re-emerged, dating back to his time at George Washington University.

He was also involved in a violent altercation over Donald Trump with an Uber driver in December 2016, resulting in his arrest.

Miller settled with the driver last month.

Read more

Geoffrey Rush ‘barely eating’ after allegations

Worzel Gummidge getting TV reboot

Chewbacca’s time to shine?



