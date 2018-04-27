    Deadpool interrupts Hugh Jackman delivering birthday message

    By Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent
    The comic book character played by Ryan Reynolds won’t stop singing.

    Deadpool has interrupted Hugh Jackman as he tried to record a birthday message.

    The comic book character, played by Ryan Reynolds, appears in the background lying on a bed as Jackman speaks into the camera.

    In the video shared by the Wolverine star on Twitter, Jackman is dressed in a bathrobe delivering an earnest message when Deadpool, in full costume including the mask that completely obscures his face, interrupts him with a rendition of Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

    As the camera pans over, Jackman says: “Don’t give him too much attention,” before attempting to resume his message, saying: “That’s why I can’t be there. Happy birthday, have a great night.”

    Deadpool then begins singing Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men, before joking: “Who let them out, no-one knows. No-one ever solved that mystery.”

    Jackman captioned the post: “When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman.”

    Reynolds, as his famous Marvel anti-hero, was belting out the Annie tune, mocking the accomplished musical actor Jackman.

    The two both starred in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which was the first time Reynolds played Wade Wilson aka Deadpool.

    He will reprise the role when Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on May 15.